Sep 23, 2022

You Won’t Be Disappointed if You Give the Viral “Florida Man” Challenge a Shot

Here’s the straight dope: Florida is just WEIRD. In addition to the beautiful beaches, sparkling water, amazing wildlife, etc., it’s just…strange.

But let’s all participate in that weirdness and embrace it instead of just making fun of it all the time.

So some brilliant person came up with this idea…

So go ahead and give it a shot. Here’s mine for February 27: “Slice of pizza convinced Gulf Breeze man to end police standoff.”

See what I’m talkin’ about?!?! That is pretty impressive, and I guarantee you’ll have a good time.

Here are some wonderful examples of the different results people ended up with.

I can’t get enough of this…and I can’t wait for my next trip to the Sunshine State.

twistedsifter on facebook You Won’t Be Disappointed if You Give the Viral “Florida Man” Challenge a Shot

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter