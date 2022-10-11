11 Interesting Pics for You to Lay Your Eyes On
Who’s ready for a fun time with some interesting pics that will surely pique your interest?
I see you out there and I can see that you’re into this idea!
Check out these photos from Reddit’s “Mildly Interesting” page and enjoy!
1. A little off center.
Hey, it still works!
Costumer handed me this misprinted dollar bill as a tip today from mildlyinteresting
2. Now THIS is pretty cool.
I’ve never seen one of these in person.
This bar has a chilled strip to keep your drinks cold from mildlyinteresting
3. The more you know.
This probably saves a lot of folks from trouble.
The cookies we bought come with an edible sticker warning that it contains THC from mildlyinteresting
4. Did you know this?
It’s true!
Before Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul was a contestant on The Price Is Right from interestingasfuck
5. That’s the one.
Pretty cool!
Found the cliff this Clif bar came from. from mildlyinteresting
6. Do I know you?
What are the chances?
My friend met a stranger at a wedding that looked just like him and was wearing the same thing. from mildlyinteresting
7. This is my dream.
Still waiting for it to happen…
I got a whole plane to myself when I was accidentally booked on a flight just meant for moving crew. from mildlyinteresting
8. Pick a window.
And go wherever you want!
This window that makes my back yard look like it’s in 4 different seasons from mildlyinteresting
9. This is hilarious.
Trolling at its finest.
This Restaurant wears 1 star Yelp Reviews behind their T-Shirts. from mildlyinteresting
10. Is this a video game?
Well, not quite…
This worm crawling through this outdoor mat. from mildlyinteresting
11. So strange.
And so pretty!
The corrosion on this water tap looks like a map from mildlyinteresting