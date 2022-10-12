Oct 4, 2022

12 Funny Puns to Put a Smile on Your Face

Do you know what time it is?

Okay, I’ll give you five seconds to guess…

Give up?

It’s time for you to lay your eyes on some hilarious puns that will make you smile and will make your brain work a little bit.

And both of those are good things!

So hang on tight and have a blast with these 12 funny puns.

1. Fix the net and chill.

See what they did there? Not that bad!

2. My stomach is the capital of HUNGRY.

I’m gonna use this one over the holidays.

3. Finally, a UFO was caught on tape!

Did you ever think you’d see this day?

https://asapscience.tumblr.com/post/95846725641/a-ufo-caught-on-tape

4. Now, concentrate very hard on this one…

And give us some feedback in the comments!

Three Kings from puns

5. Try to say this to yourself in a Minnesota accent.

It’s pretty satisfying, don’t you think?

Ehhhh??? from puns

6. That’s a nasty looking Bruce on your leg.

Wait a second…weren’t you in Hudson Hawk?

https://bake–a-cake.tumblr.com/post/62172932703/thatfunnyblog-this-is-the-best-pun-ever-like

7. Pew pew pew!

A little Star Wars humor to brighten up your day!

https://nonstandardrepertoire.tumblr.com/post/106950352298/justasimplerachel-ive-been-laughing-at-this-for

8. Only separated by a C.

Have you noticed that before…?

Have you ever noticed… from puns

9. Which one do you prefer?

I think I’m into the Docs…

10. I think you just sealed the deal.

Nice work!

11. That’s all it took!

This is a dad joke for the ages!

12. You might have made this joke a little too soon, FYI.

The guy’s ashes haven’t even been spread yet!

twistedsifter on facebook 12 Funny Puns to Put a Smile on Your Face

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter