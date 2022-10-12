12 Funny Puns to Put a Smile on Your Face
Do you know what time it is?
Okay, I’ll give you five seconds to guess…
Give up?
It’s time for you to lay your eyes on some hilarious puns that will make you smile and will make your brain work a little bit.
And both of those are good things!
So hang on tight and have a blast with these 12 funny puns.
1. Fix the net and chill.
See what they did there? Not that bad!
Net fix and chill. pic.twitter.com/IRxD7JldoE
— Tabatha Southey 🇺🇦 (@TabathaSouthey) January 10, 2018
2. My stomach is the capital of HUNGRY.
I’m gonna use this one over the holidays.
I was home for Christmas and my parents cooked a beef tenderloin. I said, “Man, Budapest is going to love this.” They asked who Budapest was. I said “I named my stomach Budapest because it’s the capital of HUNGRY” and that’s when they stopped calling me son
— Taylor Burkhalter (@TLBurkhalter) January 6, 2018
3. Finally, a UFO was caught on tape!
Did you ever think you’d see this day?
4. Now, concentrate very hard on this one…
And give us some feedback in the comments!
Three Kings from puns
5. Try to say this to yourself in a Minnesota accent.
It’s pretty satisfying, don’t you think?
6. That’s a nasty looking Bruce on your leg.
Wait a second…weren’t you in Hudson Hawk?
7. Pew pew pew!
A little Star Wars humor to brighten up your day!
8. Only separated by a C.
Have you noticed that before…?
9. Which one do you prefer?
I think I’m into the Docs…
Google Slides. Google Docs. pic.twitter.com/HdnrYVpzeZ
— alondra 🦔 (@homealonedra) November 19, 2019
10. I think you just sealed the deal.
Nice work!
[on doorstep after date]
me: what would you say to coffee?
her: I dunno, maybe "how have you BEAN?"
me: that's pretty good you can come in
— marf (@MarfSalvador) December 15, 2017
11. That’s all it took!
This is a dad joke for the ages!
friend: "ok, when does a joke become a 'dad joke'?"
me, with no hesitation: "when it becomes apparent"
— míchael (@MikeTaddow) August 18, 2018
12. You might have made this joke a little too soon, FYI.
The guy’s ashes haven’t even been spread yet!
I remember my moms Uncle Joe died and got cremated and we were on the way to the funeral and she said she wanted some coffee and my older brother said “well we got a box ‘a Joe right here” and that didn’t make her laugh
— Remmy (@RemmyBux) October 4, 2018
