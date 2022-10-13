13 Interesting Facts That’ll Make You Think
Are you ready to be blown away?!?!
It sounds like a lofty goal, but we firmly believe that the facts you’re about to see will really impress you AND they’ll make you think.
So take a look and let us know what you think about them in the comments.
1. Be careful in Singapore.
If you happen to find yourself in Singapore, don’t mess around with…gum.
Chewing gum has been banned from the country since 1992 and anyone caught chewing, selling, or importing gum faces fines and jail time.
It was outlawed because of people’s’ tendency to stick used gum on sidewalks and buildings and Singapore has long strived to be extremely clean.
2. What are the chances?
Actor Jon Hamm was actress Ellie Kemper’s high school drama teacher at John Burroughs School in Ladue, Missouri.
Kemper said, “he was definitely just as handsome back then, and having this grown, tall man teach you theater, it was like having a hunk in the class. So basically what I remember is that he was really handsome.”
The two worked together on the TV series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
3. Banned in Poland.
Apparently, some people in Poland weren’t too thrilled with the fact that beloved cartoon character Winnie the Pooh doesn’t wear pants…
And it led to Winnie being banned by the town council in Tuszyn when it was suggested Winnie be the face of the small town’s playground.
The council said the character was an “inappropriate hermaphrodite” with “dubious s**uality” because he doesn’t wear pants. Hmmm…
4. A cool idea.
A company called Eternal Reefs lets people memorialize friends and family members by purchasing an environmentally-safe concrete cast that contains the person’s ashes and urn and sits on the ocean floor.
5. Don’t cross them.
Crows are known to hold grudges against other crows who have done them wrong…and against humans beings, as well.
Not only that, but they also tell their friends and families about crows and humans who have crossed them…so be careful when you’re around them…
6. It’s HUGE.
Blue whales are big in every possible way, and that includes their tongues.
Their tongues can weigh as much as 5,400 pounds…that’s more than a lot of elephants weigh, FYI.
7. Sweating like a…
The term “sweating like a pig” isn’t technically accurate because they can’t even sweat! That’s why they roll around in mud to cool off.
The more you know…
8. False advertising.
The German chocolate cake that we all enjoy isn’t German at all.
It was actually invented by a woman named Mrs. George Clay who submitted her recipe to the Dallas Morning News in 1957. It was called “German” because the man who invented the recipe was named Samuel German and he worked for Baker’s Chocolate, which was owned by General Foods.
The recipe was picked up by other newspapers across the country and the cake gained incredible popularity.
9. The magic number.
Each of Tom Cruise’s marriages ended when his wives were 33-years-old.
Mimi Rogers was 33 in 1990, Nicole Kidman was 33 in 2001, and Katie Holmes was, you guessed it, 33-years-old when her and Cruise split up in 2012.
Weird, huh…?
View this post on Instagram
10. Don’t try it.
You can actually walk from Alaska to Russia, but it’s not advised that you try it.
When the Bering Strait freezes over in winter, it would hypothetically be possible to walk from the United States and Russia from an island called Little Diomede, 16 miles off the coast of Alaska, to Big Diomede, 25 miles off the coast of Russia.
The islands are only two-and-a-half miles apart. Interesting!
@andrew_laubAnyone wanna walk to Russia with me?♬ original sound – Big Facts
11. That makes sense.
Nicolas Cage is known as an eccentric guy in Hollywood.
And some of his more interesting purchases over the years include a pet octopus that he paid $150,000 for, two king cobra snakes, more than 50 cars, and shrunken pygmy heads.
View this post on Instagram
12. Did you know about this?
Barbie has a full name…
And here it is: Barbara Millicent Roberts.
And don’t wear it out!
13. That’s one way to do it.
Male giraffes headbutt females’ bladders and drink their pee.
Why, you might be asking?
Because the males can detect hormones in the urine to see if they are ovulating so they can breed with them.