School Cools Down Playground By Using Solar-reflective Paint
The global temperature rise continues to threaten the world’s population, especially children. The SAE School in Atlanta took steps to combat the heat this year by using solar-reflective paint on its asphalt playground, providing relief as well as learning opportunities for its students.
The SAE School’s blacktop playground usually hovers around 120°F at the beginning of the school year. The oppressive heat discourages recess play and student sports. This year, a group of SAE kids decided to conduct an experiment by measuring the surface temperature of the school’s blacktop parking lot. Then they compared the temperature of a lot coated with an innovative reflective paint manufactured by GAF, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The students discovered that their black asphalt was 12 degrees hotter than the section coated with the reflective paint. According to the Good News Network, this experiment led to the painting of SAE’s basketball court and playground. The school took further advantage of the findings and conducted a design contest for the repaint project, sponsored by New Jersey-based GAF, owned by Standard Industries. Their brand of StreetBond products reflect UV and infrared radiation, reducing heat without glare.
The SAE school’s cooler playground has encouraged kids to play outdoors during recess. The change is huge not only by relieving stress on the young children’s bodies, but it’s especially relevant to their student population, which is nearly all minority. Studies show that minorities are disproportionately affected by climate change, especially air pollution and rising temperatures.
While the larger implications continue to make headlines, a 12-degree dip on the playground is helping students at SAE School today.
Categories: SCI/TECH
