Oct 31, 2022

These Celebs Won Halloween 2022 With These Amazing Costumes!

Alright fam, it’s spooky season again and you know the celebs out there will be going ALL out with the most fire Halloween costumes they can come up with.

Let’s take a look!

Kim Kardashian as Mystique is pure insanity.

Lizzo is a legit PERFECT Marge Simpson

Is that Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy or JoJo Siwa?!?

Janelle Monáe as Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element

Screen Shot 2022 10 31 at 6.30.39 PM These Celebs Won Halloween 2022 With These Amazing Costumes!

Ciara and daughter Sienna as Venus and Serena Williams

Lori Harvey as Beyoncé is on point!

Rebel Wilson and fam as Barbies!

Paris Hilton is a legit Sailor Moon!

Famous producer of Blumhouse pictures, Jason Blum, as MEGAN the doll!

Hello! Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie!

Meow! Kelly Roland makes a purrrfect Catwoman!

Try Guys’ Eugene Lee Yang as Vecna from Stranger Things:

Diddy not only has Heath Ledger’s Joker’s look… he’s got the performance!

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies as Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch in Best in Show!

Kendall Jenner as the VERY adult version of Jessie from Toy Story

Screen Shot 2022 10 31 at 6.24.04 PM These Celebs Won Halloween 2022 With These Amazing Costumes!

Kylie Jenner kills it as Bride of Frankenstein

So how about those costumes? Which ones did you think were amazing?

Share the post and let your friends know!

twistedsifter on facebook These Celebs Won Halloween 2022 With These Amazing Costumes!

Categories: ART
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter