These Celebs Won Halloween 2022 With These Amazing Costumes!
Alright fam, it’s spooky season again and you know the celebs out there will be going ALL out with the most fire Halloween costumes they can come up with.
Let’s take a look!
Kim Kardashian as Mystique is pure insanity.
Hey Marvel 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdphNzbd2H
— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2022
Lizzo is a legit PERFECT Marge Simpson
Is that Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy or JoJo Siwa?!?
Janelle Monáe as Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element
Ciara and daughter Sienna as Venus and Serena Williams
Lori Harvey as Beyoncé is on point!
Rebel Wilson and fam as Barbies!
Paris Hilton is a legit Sailor Moon!
Famous producer of Blumhouse pictures, Jason Blum, as MEGAN the doll!
And for those of you who want a closer look. Those bags are a little scary. I’m kind of like a #M3GAN 2.0. (40 years later) pic.twitter.com/13D1IfQhln
— Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 28, 2022
Hello! Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie!
Meow! Kelly Roland makes a purrrfect Catwoman!
Try Guys’ Eugene Lee Yang as Vecna from Stranger Things:
Diddy not only has Heath Ledger’s Joker’s look… he’s got the performance!
Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies as Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch in Best in Show!
Kendall Jenner as the VERY adult version of Jessie from Toy Story
Kylie Jenner kills it as Bride of Frankenstein
Kylie Jenner unveils Bride of Frankenstein costume for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/llf6e4kQXd
— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 28, 2022
So how about those costumes? Which ones did you think were amazing?
