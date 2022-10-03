These Popular Superhero Movie Roles Almost Went to Different Actors
It’s always interesting to learn about what actors and actresses ALMOST got movie roles.
And it’s no secret that the bigwigs at movie studios go through a lot of auditions, readings, and screen tests before they make up their minds about who will be cast in different roles.
Well, in the spirit of what might have been, take a look at these people who were almost cast in superhero movies and try to imagine how the films would have been different if they had been selected.
Jessica Chastain seems to be everywhere these days and she was also almost cast in two separate movies in the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Chastain was almost cast as Maya Hansen in Iron Man 3 but she shared a message on her Facebook page in 2012 that her schedule was too busy and she wouldn’t be able to squeeze it in and the role ended up going to Rebecca Hall.
Chastain was also rumored to be joining the cast of Doctor Strange as Christine Palmer but she ultimately didn’t take the role because, according to screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, the actress wanted to be in a Marvel movie as a hero, not as a sidekick.
That role ended up going to Rachel McAdams.
Actress Emily Blunt was the original choice to play Black Widow in Iron Man 2 but she couldn’t take the role because she was contractually obligated to make Gulliver’s Travels…a movie that the actress says she didn’t want to do.
View this post on Instagram
Blunt said about not being in Iron Man 2: “It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me.”
Scarlett Johansson ended up getting the role of Black Widow.
We all know that Brie Larson plays the title role in Captain Marvel, but Yvonne Strahovski was in the running for the role back in 2011.
View this post on Instagram
Screen Rant reported that someone on a fan site was said “to have inside word from ‘a protected source inside Marvel’ who names Strahovski as the actress being cast as Carol Danvers.”
But, as we all know, Brie Larson became Captain Marvel and the rest is history…
Finally, there is the strange case of a superhero movie that was in the works but was never made…we’re talking about Superman Lives which was supposed to have been directed by Tim Burton, written by Kevin Smith, and have Nicolas Cage in the lead role.
Sounds pretty awesome, right?
View this post on Instagram
This story goes all the way back to the 1990s and apparently, the story is that Superman Lives was dumped by Warner Bros. as a punishment for Tim Burton’s film Mars Attacks! bombing at the box office…bummer!
Check out this video from the series WTF Happened to this (Unmade) Movie to get all the details about why this film was never made.