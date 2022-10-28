What Looks Fun in Movies but Isn’t Fun in Real Life? People Shared Their Thoughts.
If you’re someone who grew up obsessed with movies, you probably had some ideas that certain things were realistic or even fun because your brain spent so much time in La La Land.
But the truth is that there are a lot of things that look fun in movies that aren’t really much fun in real life.
Here’s what AskReddit users had to say about this.
1. Yikes.
“S** on the beach.
Sand and/or saltwater does not go well with s**.”
2. A big one.
“Fighting.
Movie heroes always take punches and are unscathed in the next scene, except for minor bruising.
IRL, they’d be incapacitated for a few days and maybe suffer a concussion.”
3. Stay out.
“Exploring haunted houses or any such sketchy places.
Ghosts won’t hurt much, but criminals and/or cops would if they found you there.”
4. Creepy.
“Being relentlessly pursued by someone you keep telling you are not interested. It’s not romantic or comedic; it’s just a mixture of stalking and harassment if you keep showing up in their life and/or throwing romantic gestures their way.
Maybe you can try again at a later date if you feel your initial approach or the timing might have been off. But really, leave the other person alone until then.
Truly alone — no following them in real life or on social media, even if they don’t find out (they will), you will inevitably let something slip when you do reconnect, and that will be very bad.”
5. Not very glamorous.
“Being a salesman.
They make it look like you’re a super hot shot with a fancy suit, a briefcase, and slick hair.
Really, you’re just going through 100 different clients until one of them says yes.”
6. Pure dread.
“Dating.
In the movies, there’s a ‘meet cute’ followed by a montage of fun, romantic dates.
Real life: awkwardness, uncertainty, insecurity, and dread.”
7. Out of control.
“High-speed chases
. My anxiety goes from 0 to 1,000 when someone rides my a** on a residential road with a low speed limit.
I’d be sh**ting myself during a chase like the kind you see in movies.”
8. This isn’t very fun…
“An apocalypse.
Most people won’t know what to do without running water, electricity, and internet.”
9. That was easy!
“Training montages.
Years, months, days of hard work get condensed into one scene.”
10. Way off.
“Riding a motorbike without a helmet or eye protection or a jacket of some kind. In movies, it always looks cool and tense.
In reality? Good luck driving at a higher speed without some form of eye protection; the wind resistance is k**ler. To say nothing of the bugs.”
11. The Big Apple.
“Living in NYC in your 20s. It’s so romanticized.
In the movies, you’re living in a clean, safe neighborhood with one roommate in a gorgeous turn-of-the-century building with an elevator, commuting to your fun job with a smile on your face. In actuality, you live in a studio with three other people.
The one bathroom is so small that the door doesn’t open all the way because it hits up against your toilet. You’re expected to be the first to arrive at the office because you’re the newest staff member. It’s summer, so the subway is humid and smells like piss, and the train you usually take is down, so you overshoot your stop and are now late to a job you h**e.”
12. Itchy and twitchy.
“Laying on grass.
It looks so comfy, but it’s so damn itchy.”