11 Funny Tweets to Make You Chuckle
1. A good way to look at life.

when a man is annoying me, i hate that. but when i am annoying to a man, i think that’s something to get excited about
— a (@aallleeexxxxxx1) October 19, 2022
2. Gee, thanks…

Nice of my daughter to bring a sandwich to school every day so it can have a little visit before she comes home to throw it in the trash.
— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) October 14, 2022
3. You'll fall back in love in a hurry.

If I was a marriage counselor, I would make the couple each use ANY dating app for 3 minutes.
— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) October 18, 2022
4. In theory, they're great.

I’m totally fine with emails. My only issue is when they get sent to me, personally
— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) October 19, 2022
5. Not getting any better, huh?

when my therapist asks how i’ve been the last two weeks pic.twitter.com/LFaFugVqUO
— kim (@KimmyMonte) October 19, 2022
6. Your friend BLEW IT.

my friend told me that she thought the lower the number on rotten tomatoes the better the movie. she thought a high percentage meant the movies had a higher chance of being a ‘rotten tomato’ 😭
— yasmin (@ycsm1n) October 19, 2022
7. This is great.

Received this at my grandmas funeral. What an icon. pic.twitter.com/EhxhzHJfoZ
— gracie perryman (@qrracie) October 18, 2022
8. Words to live by.

two incomes is better than one. make sure ur mans got two jobs, stay up queens!
— NE$$ (@highoffness) October 19, 2022
9. Great kid!

I faked passed out and my 3 year old daughter didn't call 911.., she punched me in my face and yelled "you can't die right now that's ridiculous!" 😭😭😭
— Ms. Hollywood (@karterforreal) October 16, 2022
10. Let's ruin it!

Brand-new Brand-new
white shirt relationship
🤝
Absolutely going to ruin it
after some red wine
— Sara K. Runnels (@omgskr) October 18, 2022
11. Tell me about it…

I miss the days when evil twins were identifiable by goatees. pic.twitter.com/oTAf8oEBSi
— K.E. Flann (@kathyflann) October 19, 2022
