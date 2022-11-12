12 Men Discuss What They Want Other Guys to Stop Doing
Guys…it’s time for some REAL TALK.
Because we’re here today to talk about what men want other men to stop doing.
Let’s see how guys responded to this question on AskReddit.
1. Yup.
“Insulting their friends to look cool in front of a girl.
Proper etiquette is for the boys to prop their dude up, not for him to push them down.
If your friend and his crush are nearby, you treat him like funniest, smartest, coolest b**tard in the group.”
2. Messed up.
“Stop hitting on other dudes’ girlfriends.
Some guys take it as a challenge and it’s pretty f**ked up.”
3. Give it a rest.
“Being overly h**ny and hitting on women non stop who clearly are uncomfortable…
It’s hard to watch.”
4. Have some respect.
“That thing where a girl turns you down so you suddenly call her an ugly b**ch.
It’s really not hard to NOT be a rude piece of s**t, and it makes you sound pathetic.
Have some respect and imagine your grandmother could hear you.”
5. Tough guy.
“Acting overly manly and not smiling.
Like, chill man, I’m not trying to pee on your territory.”
6. Creepy.
“Stop approaching women in grocery store parking lots! At night!
My girlfriend mentions that guys – often way older guys – will try to talk to her and ask her out while she’s carrying groceries. She’s had to stop wearing headphones because guys will follow her trying to get her attention.
The worst was a guy who knocked on her window when she was sitting in her car.
Nobody taught me, a normal dude, how not to be creepy. Where the hell did you guys learn to do this?”
7. I have a business opportunity for you…
“Joining MLMs and being really vague about what they do.
I don’t want an exclusive chance to gain you as a mentor, I sat next to you in pre-algebra and know that the concept of math escapes you.”
8. Time to open up.
“Being afraid to open up to each other.
Making adult male friends is such a chore.”
9. Terrible.
“Peacing out of fathering. Like, dude, you had a good six months to mentally prepare for this.
It’s okay if it’s hard for you, but get in the headspace of “this is my life now”.”
10. Chill out.
“This unspoken act of sizing one another up, like who is the more ‘alpha’ guy (barf).
It happens a lot. You can feel it in their body language, tone of voice and implicit behaviours, and it’s awkward and exhausting.
Let me comfortably make my way through this space without all these pretenses and social hierarchy bulls**t please.”
11. LOL.
“Stop renting luxury vehicles for a weekend and pretending you “made it”.
Maybe I’m just a h**er but if your whole plan is to not just fake it till you make it but to “flex” till you make it then I’m not interested in whatever opportunity you’re trying to sell me.”
12. Take it down a notch.
“I wish y’all would stop trying to be Mr. Tough Arrogant Guy when an attractive women is in your presence.”
