A Career Expert Shared a “Toxic Tip” for Job Hunters Who Get Ghosted
Have you ever been ghosted after you applied for a job before?
I’m willing to bet you have because it’s happened to a lot of us.
A TikTok user who has a series about job hunting called “STAY TOXIC” shared a pro tip about what you should do if you happen to get ghosted after applying for a job.
Check out what he had to say.
You better believe that folks on TikTok had thoughts about this.
One person said it was hard for people to get back to everyone who applies and said,
“You guys don’t understand recruiters deal with many open positions and tons of people at once.”
Another added,
“It’s simply not possible to call every person back.”
But another person said it worked and commented,
“I did this and ended up getting the job.”
And one TikTokker said,
“Three companies did that to me and HR got fired and I got the jobs.”
You never know, it might work!
Good luck out there job hunting!