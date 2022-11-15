A Former Waiter Talked About What Restaurant Workers Won’t Tell You
A man named Malcolm Cills who has worked as a waiter, a barback, a busboy, and a bartender shared a video where he revealed some big secrets about what goes on behind the scenes in restaurants and what workers really think about customers.
@littlefatpug Its the truth lol #restaurant #truestory #funnystory #malcolmcills #waiter #kitchen #food #storytime #fypシ ♬ original sound – Mac
But, as you can imagine, the video got people talking on TikTok.
One viewer said,
“I’m honestly over customers acting like they’re getting real quality food… this is an Applebees… what do you mean “is the fish fresh” …??”
Another person said,
“The cook at my bar will lose it when I ring in a large order. Like sir, this is LITERALLY your job. Did you want me to tell them no?”
A TikTokker shared their own experience:
“I’ve tried both and I swear customers appreciate it more if you are honest with them about the food and act like you’re getting them in on secrets.”
After the video blew up on TikTok, Cills said,
“I wanted to make people second guess complaining next time they dine out. Most people don’t realize that servers are people too. We forget that they have an entire life outside the restaurant that may make them feel all types of emotions. But despite any outside distraction, stressors, and flat-out BS they endure—we still count on them to put on a smile, answer all of our questions and deliver a enjoyable dining experience.”
