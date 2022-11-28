A High School Dance Team Pulled off a “Wizard of Oz”-Themed Pep Rally
It seems like high school performers are really upping their games these days.
Long gone are the boring pep assemblies with robotic cheerleaders doing the same old dance moves.
And this Wizard of Oz-themed performance from the dance team at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, Arizona, was off-the-charts creative and they absolutely nailed it!
The show started out with Dorothy appearing on her own to the tune of “Somewhere Over the Rainbrow” but she was soon joined by the Scarecrow and the music took a sudden turn.
And then even more characters from the film joined in on the fun.
Pretty soon it was an epic dance performance that would make the folks from the original film beam with pride.
Here’s a behind-the-scenes shot of the talented cast.
Take a look at the whole video below and prepare to be highly impressed by this performance!
Categories: FILM/TV
