A Neighbor Built a Driveway on a Couple’s Property and It Resulted in an Epic Revenge Story
If you’ve ever had an amazing neighbor, you know how lucky you are — they call when you left home and forgot to shut the garage door, they bring you extra tomatoes from their summer garden, they grab packages off your porch when you’re on vacation.
And if you’ve ever had a bad neighbor, then you know how they can make spending time at home feel like a living hell.
This ProRevenge story on Reddit explains exactly why you don’t want to mess with good neighbors. After all, everyone has their limit, right?
It all started when a man bought the vacant lot next door to a sweet older couple, located in an area with steep hills:
The man began the process of building a house on the vacant lot. Right off the bat, he made a horrible first impression.
But the sweet older couple decided to give him the benefit of the doubt. Unfortunately, it looks like they shouldn’t have.
The older couple mentioned the problem to another neighbor, who decided to take matters into his own hands.
His clever plan had the desired effect.
Yeah, so, remember that time you built your driveway on our property?
Ah, the smell of sweet, sweet victory, aka cold hard cash.
We’re certainly glad this whole mess resolved itself with a little ingenuity. And we hope the a**hole neighbor learned his lesson, though for some reason we have a sneaking suspicion that he didn’t. Once an a**hole, always an a**hole, right?
