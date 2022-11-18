A Travel Vlogger Said Disney Cruise Line Has a Weird Tipping Policy and It Got People Talking
A TikTok video that a man posted addressed the tipping policy on Disney cruise ships and got folks talking on the social media platform.
Gary Bembridge shared a video that showed a letter cruise passengers received toward the end of their voyage that talked about how much employees on the ship receive…and then the letter outlined how guests could give more tips…
@garybembridge Weird Disney Cruise Line tipping thing! #cruise #disney #disneycruiseline #tipsfortravellers ♬ original sound – GaryBembridge
A Disney Cruise Line FAQ page says, “It is customary to give gratuities in recognition of exceptional service” and that the company “recommend a gratuity amount of $14.50 per night, per stateroom Guest, including infants and children—which will be dispersed to the Crew Members who serve you daily in the rotational dining restaurants and your stateroom.”
A lot of the commenters on Bembridge’s video seemed to have the same feeling about this situation: that Disney needs to pay their workers living wages so they don’t need to rely on these kinds of tips from cruise guests.
Here’s another video that shows how tipping works on Disney cruises.
@lesleyetp How pre paid gratuities work on Disney cruises #cruise #disney #castmember #disneycruise #tip #tipping #thankyou #travel ♬ Love Is an Open Door – Acoustic Guitar Revival
In an email, Gary Bembridge said, “Never seen this on any of the many lines I have been on. I have been on so many lines and this is very overt and strange, as lines with auto-added gratuities just see that as end of the story. Though many guests—including me—will tip more for great crew members.”
I guess you better keep this in mind next time you think about going on a Disney cruise, folks!
