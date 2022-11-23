A Woman Shared a Hack for Showing up to Work Late and Getting Away With It
Are you one of those people who can’t ever seem to get to work on time?
If you are, you’re not alone AND a video that a woman named Bri shared on TikTok might just help you out.
Keep in mind that Bri added in a caption to the video, “This only works if your manager doesn’t watch you come in.”
Take a look and see what she had to say.
@bslaxughter this only works if your manager doesnt watch you come in 😭 #fyp #foryou #colorcustomizer #foryoupage #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo ♬ Oh yeah whos a genius – Jay
Folks on TikTok took notice of Bri’s advice and shared their thoughts.
One person said,
“I would do this all the time when I worked for McDonald’s. Or when I got there late and they knew, I would lie and say I was only 2 minutes late.”
Another added,
“Never clock in, always clock out, if you running late.”
A viewer commented,
“Me not clocking back from my lunch so I can take as long as I want then I correct it.”
But some viewers didn’t think this would help them out.
One person argued,
“My manager would just check the cameras to see when I actually walked in.”
Another added,
“I did this and got banned from working at Walmart/Sam’s Club.”
And a viewer said,
“I did that when I worked at Wawa…they caught on and I got let go.”
You better be careful out there…or maybe just think about getting to work on time…
Good luck!