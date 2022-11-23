A Woman Talked About What Owning a Vending Machine Is Really Like
If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a vending machine, this article will give you some insight into the ins-and-outs of that niche industry.
A TikTok user named Jade posted a video where she talked about her experience with owning a vending machine with her fiancée. They put the machine at her fiancée’s place of work.
Here’s what she had to say about how it all worked out.
@jadedavis0802 We bought a vending machine! #vendingmachine #fyp #sams #sidehustle #vendingmachinebusiness #fypシ @Sam’s Club ♬ Cool Kids (our sped up version) – Echosmith
And a few weeks later, Jade posted a follow-up video updating viewers about how the business was working out for them.
After three weeks, they’d made just over $150.
@jadedavis0802 Replying to @bukkshotbanks for those asking about the price #fyp #vendingmachine #vendingmachinetiktok ♬ original sound – Jade Davis
Folks on TikTok responded to the videos.
One viewer said,
“I’ve been wanting to do one of these so bad but with like non-conventional items.”
Another added,
“I might put one on my front porch for all the amazon and FedEx guys.”
A third person said,
“My dad did this after he retired! He has about 10. Loves it, works little and loves visiting with the biz owners! Congrats!!!.”
One TikToker suggested,
“Next step is to get an LLC and a business license so you can buy snacks wholesale.”
And another commented about Sam’s Club,
“If you’re going to be buying from there all the time, upgrade your membership so you get money back.”
Sounds like this couple is on their way to being a success in the vending machine business!
