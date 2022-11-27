An HR Worker Shares Talked About How Employers Know When Workers Receive Other Job Offers
If you’ve been wondering if your current boss knows if and when you’ve received a job offer, this article will give you some much-needed insight.
A TikTokker posted a video and said your current boss can get wind of your new opportunity if they receive an “employment verification” call from the company that gives you an offer.
It’s all part of the background check by HR and it can make things at your current job complicated and maybe even uncomfortable.
Check out what she had to say in the video below.
@humorousresources Replying to @lunchnaps how HR (sometimes) knows when you are levaing the company #humorousresources #hrtok #hrtoker #humanresources #theworknumber #employmentverification #VOE #hrhumor #chillhr ♬ original sound – Humorous Resources 👩🏼💼
And here’s how folks responded on TikTok.
One person said,
“I’m in HR and the subtle ways I know you got a new job or are looking is when you start asking me how much PTO time you have left.”
Another viewer added,
“That, and people think they’re being smooth randomly asking for their comp statement from last year or offer letter.”
This TikTokker said,
“I think a red flag is when an employee starts exhausting all their leave at once before the year is done.”
But there are ways to get around this conundrum.
One person said,
“I always tell them to not contact my employer beforehand because I fear retaliation.”
And another added,
“The HR person at my old job simply refused to complete my employment verification. That was a nightmare!”
All good things to keep in mind when job hunting, my friends…