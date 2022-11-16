An Independent Clothing Designer Claims That Zara Ripped off His Design
Hell hath no fury like a clothing entrepreneur who thinks their designs have been ripped off.
And here’s another situation that highlights that trope.
A man named Ethan Glenn shared a TikTok video where he talked about how he thinks Zara ripped off his clothing company, Every Other Thursday.
@ethantglennHi zara♬ original sound – Ethan Glenn
Folks on TikTok weighed on on Glenn’s video.
One person said,
“That’s when you know you’ve made it.”
Another argued,
“YOU GOT ZARA’d !!! Honestly just shows how far you’ve come.”
One viewer said the Zara knock-off isn’t as good as Glenn’s design:
“It doesn’t flow like Thursday don’t worry.”
Other people said he should pursue legal action.
One TikTokker offered this advice:
“SUE TO GET THAT DREAM HOUSE AND CONVERTIBLE G WAGON!!!!!”
Another said he should
“HIT EM WITH THE CEASE AND DESIST.”
But in a comment, Glenn said,
“Y’all it’s just funny, no one’s suing anybody, relax.”
Maybe Zara got away with a fast one here…