Check Out Disney’s Recipe for the Grilled Cheese Sandwich From “Toy Story Land”
Walt Disney World’s recipe for grilled cheese, which you can usually only get at Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios, results in one of the best recipes around. According to Alex Dunlap, Disney’s Food and Beverage Communications coordinator, Disney decided that sharing the recipe now could create some “magic moments” at home.
“While we can’t visit Andy’s backyard right now, this recipe is just one more great way to create #DisneyMagicMoments in your own backyard (or kitchen).”
Keep in mind that this is a fancy grilled cheese sandwich, and it’s not going to be as simple as slapping some cheese on some buttered bread, my fellow fans.
First up, you’ll need to make two spreads – one with a cream cheese base and one a garlic spread.
The recipe calls for a slew of rich, yummy ingredients, like cream cheese, heavy cream, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese slices, artisan bread, and mayonnaise, so many sure that you check out the recipe before you put in your next grocery order.
Disney has offered up some other secret recipes in the hopes of creating some magic moments outside their parks – Disney churros and their Pineapple Dole Whip are also available for you to give a shot at home.
So, there you go – three more reasons to love Disney and celebrate a little magical family time under your own roof.
