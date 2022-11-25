Man Sends Funny, Overly Professional Texts During Work Hours to His Girlfriend
Hey, you have to keep things interesting in a relationship, know what I’m saying?
And it sounds like this woman and her boyfriend are doing it the right way!
She shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how her BF sends her overly professional texts during the day from work.
Take a look!
@heyitskelleyHe’s a ten but he texts you like a boss 😜♬ Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
In the video’s comments, the woman said,
“the funniest part about this video is that this is absolutely not a joke…this is my every single day correspondence.”
And people who saw the video weighed in.
One person said,
“I just KNEW he was going to throw a ‘circle back’ in there!”
Another added,
“I love how he reminds you that Bryn is a mutual friend.”
This viewer felt seen and commented,
“My LinkedIn messages with my closest friends look like this.”
Another replied to the video,
“This is absolutely how I text during my day.”
And this person said,
“What does it mean if I don’t understand why this isn’t normal?”
This is what true love looks like, people…
