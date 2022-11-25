Nov 25, 2022

Man Sends Funny, Overly Professional Texts During Work Hours to His Girlfriend

Hey, you have to keep things interesting in a relationship, know what I’m saying?

And it sounds like this woman and her boyfriend are doing it the right way!

She shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how her BF sends her overly professional texts during the day from work.

Take a look!

@heyitskelleyHe’s a ten but he texts you like a boss 😜♬ Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

In the video’s comments, the woman said, 

“the funniest part about this video is that this is absolutely not a joke…this is my every single day correspondence.”

And people who saw the video weighed in.

One person said,

“I just KNEW he was going to throw a ‘circle back’ in there!”

Another added,

“I love how he reminds you that Bryn is a mutual friend.”

This viewer felt seen and commented,

“My LinkedIn messages with my closest friends look like this.”

Another replied to the video,

“This is absolutely how I text during my day.”

And this person said,

“What does it mean if I don’t understand why this isn’t normal?”

This is what true love looks like, people…

