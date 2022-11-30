Nov 29, 2022

Netflix’s “Wednesday” Is A Mood and Twitter Is Here For It

If you haven’t seen Wednesday on Netflix yet, it’s a reimagining of The Addams Family from Wednesday Addams’ perspective.

Jenna Ortega plays the titular character and see just might be the best casting I’ve ever seen for any role.

Seriously…

Screen Shot 2022 11 29 at 9.52.36 PM Netflixs Wednesday Is A Mood and Twitter Is Here For It

Photo Credit: Netflix

Once Jenna put the word out she’d be playing Wednesday, we all knew this was good casting…

Screen Shot 2022 11 29 at 9.55.37 PM Netflixs Wednesday Is A Mood and Twitter Is Here For It

Photo Credit: IndieWire

And when she showed us how she’d look in character, we were here for it.

Because everybody knew we can’t wait for great things.

The rest of the Addams fam is pretty spot-on too, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman playing Morticia and Gomez.

Screen Shot 2022 11 29 at 9.56.50 PM Netflixs Wednesday Is A Mood and Twitter Is Here For It

Photo Credit: Netflix

So is it any surprise that Twitter is going gaga over Jenna’s portrayal?

She is IT. Literally.

And please give us more of that DARK dark. Like Prisoner of Azkaban.

The obsession is completely understandable.

And how awesome is it to see Catherine back in a series that fits her vibe PERFECTLY?

And if you haven’t seen any of the show yet… this clip nails it.

I don’t think I can say perfect enough… but…

And just in case you were wondering if Christina Ricci shows up… she does the damn thing!

So really, the only question I have left…

Netflix? Got any answers? We need a Season 2 announcement!

Btw, can we just put some appreciation on this queen? Even at the premiere she’s in character.

Fully in love with Jenna’s mood.

Bring us all of that Wednesday energy!

