Netflix’s “Wednesday” Is A Mood and Twitter Is Here For It
If you haven’t seen Wednesday on Netflix yet, it’s a reimagining of The Addams Family from Wednesday Addams’ perspective.
Jenna Ortega plays the titular character and see just might be the best casting I’ve ever seen for any role.
Seriously…
Once Jenna put the word out she’d be playing Wednesday, we all knew this was good casting…
And when she showed us how she’d look in character, we were here for it.
Because everybody knew we can’t wait for great things.
"After all this time? Always."#wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/1dNWuHowrD
— Rubia ~ Italvolley // Fan account 🔥 (@AlexNick_24) November 23, 2022
The rest of the Addams fam is pretty spot-on too, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman playing Morticia and Gomez.
So is it any surprise that Twitter is going gaga over Jenna’s portrayal?
jenna ortega was born to be wednesday addams. sheesh
— Niana (@nianaguerrero) November 27, 2022
She is IT. Literally.
jenna ortega is THE it girl #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/WUyQPKv2iG
— shan | wednesday !!! (@afterglowbridge) November 23, 2022
And please give us more of that DARK dark. Like Prisoner of Azkaban.
wednesday is just too good… it feels so nostalgic and reminiscent of media like harry potter. from the dark academia aesthetic to the plot then paired with the mystery… ITS JUST TOO GOOD.
— ceo of kory (@korysverse) November 24, 2022
The obsession is completely understandable.
i’m sorry but i’m completely obsessed with jenna ortega as wednesday addams pic.twitter.com/PXcfqm4F4J
— sister mónica (@juliettespuppy) November 23, 2022
And how awesome is it to see Catherine back in a series that fits her vibe PERFECTLY?
now that's a MOTHER. #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/WVTOneYLFz
— wassim'ˣ (@taylordspatrol) November 24, 2022
And if you haven’t seen any of the show yet… this clip nails it.
i cant even find the words to express how amazing this is #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/eKnG7aS02y
— martina latina (@yredfield_rb) November 23, 2022
I don’t think I can say perfect enough… but…
no because she’s PERFECT for the role of wednesday #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/P61Dnxe1em
— jess (@fxckoklahoma) November 28, 2022
And just in case you were wondering if Christina Ricci shows up… she does the damn thing!
christina ricci and jenna ortega interacting on #wednesdaynetflix It's the most epic interaction ever pic.twitter.com/eRXUBYZgRN
— noh varr (@616JOHNNYST0RM) November 23, 2022
So really, the only question I have left…
me patiently waiting for netflix to announce wednesday season 2 #wednesdaynetflix pic.twitter.com/K13MEilCcz
— angela 🤍 (@astrolst) November 24, 2022
Netflix? Got any answers? We need a Season 2 announcement!
Btw, can we just put some appreciation on this queen? Even at the premiere she’s in character.
Fully in love with Jenna’s mood.
Bring us all of that Wednesday energy!
