People Online Were Delighted When They Discovered What Skunks Sound Like
A whole lot of people had no idea what a skunk sounds like, and they were, as a whole, not at all ready to hear it for themselves.
A video is making the rounds on Twitter and letting many people hear the call of the skunk for themselves for the very first time. A cyclist captured the footage of a mommy skunk and her four babies walking around having a chat, and it is adorable.
I cannot express to you how much you need to hear these tiny skunks sounding like gargling muppets pic.twitter.com/rEJw0vwI4s
— Effie Seiberg (@effies) April 7, 2020
Skunks, of course, aren’t as adorable as they look and sound. The cat-sized mammal, native to the Americas, are capable of spraying a foul liquid – people have likened it to bad eggs mixed with burnt onion – when threatened.
They only deploy their smelly weapon when they’ve exhausted other options like stamping their feet, baring their teeth, slashing with their claws, or even standing on their hands (just wait) before spraying. The reason is that it can take up to 10 days for their smell reserves to replenish.
The spray isn’t harmful, though it should be a deterrent and it can cause problem if it gets into your eyes.
If you’re enamored with skunks now (from a distance), please enjoy this one doing a handstand.
I don't know who needs to know this but Spotted Skunks sometimes do a handstand and dance around to ward off potential aggressors.
Footage: National Parks Service pic.twitter.com/dE6NHn19WL
— IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 1, 2019
And if you want more unsuspecting animals that make adorable noises, I give you a porcupine named Teddy Bear.
If you like that, you’re gonna lose your mind when you hear what porcupines sound like 🙂 https://t.co/WvQEwxkAce
— Mathew Tizard (@mtizard) April 7, 2020
Another animal you’ll want to admire from afar for very good reasons…