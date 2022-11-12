Starbucks Customer Shamed by Employees for Ordering a Lemonade While They Were Busy
Oh, boy…this sure doesn’t sound good, does it?
A young woman shared a video on TikTok where vented about the treatment she received from baristas at Starbucks when she “only” ordered a lemonade while the store was busy.
Take a look at what she had to say.
@soulcrusher200 Proper fuming xx (this is a joke btw I really don’t care) #starbucks #starbucksdrinks #starbucksbarista ♬ original sound – Soulcrusher200
And folks who saw the video made their voices heard about this situation.
One person commented,
“They complain when it’s hard to make and they complain when it’s easy. Just make the drink.”
Another viewer agreed and said,
“Why are they complaining though it’s not even time-consuming to make.”
But one TikTokker tried to defend the baristas and said,
“They weren’t complaining, they were confused. You stunned them.”
One Starbucks employee said,
“Maybe it’s because we make you all the most labor-intensive drinks that cost more than we make in an hour.”
And another former worker commented,
“I worked at a Starbucks for 7 years and the only reason I can think that they would say any of that is because we almost NEVER have anyone order just -.”
Pretty rude or a misunderstanding?
Hmmmm…
You’d think the folks working would be psyched to make a simple drink like a lemonade if they were that busy…but, as you know, people are strange…
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · coffee, customer service, starbucks