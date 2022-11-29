They Canceled a Wedding Gift After the Wedding Got Called Off. Are They Wrong?
What are you supposed to do with a wedding gift…if the wedding gets canceled?
Do you cancel the gift?
Still give the gift?
Never talk to the person again so you don’t have to deal with the situation?
Yeah, it’s complicated…
And this woman is having some issues figuring out what to do.
Read on to see if you think she’s acting like a jerk.
AITA for canceling a wedding gift when the wedding was canceled?
“My husband’s sister was supposed to be married in September.
I chose an item from the registry, but the exact item she had added had a weird detail (she had explicitly mentioned previously needing option A, but on the registry she accidentally listed option B) so I asked her to make sure I got what she needed. So, she knew exactly what I was planning to gift.
Sadly they have now broken up. The gift hadn’t shipped yet anyway, so I canceled it.
This past week she reached out to me about it. Since she knew I was purchasing it and we live far away, she was concerned that it had been delivered but someone had stolen it. When I explained that I had canceled it, she was pretty upset.
My MIL has now reached out to us about it and feels that I was unkind to cancel the order. She feels that since my SIL is clearly going through a difficult time, and the holidays are approaching, it would’ve been more appropriate to let the gift reach her anyway.
Obviously these are unfortunate circumstances, but this was a substantial gift ($700) and pretty well above the threshold of what I’d normally spend for a typical holiday gift.”
Take a look at what Reddit users said about this.
This reader said she’s NTA and that she’s only doing what is the norm.
Another individual said that wedding gifts should definitely be returned in this kind of situation.
And this Reddit user said she’s NTA and that she should definitely return the gift.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, reddit, wedding, wedding gifts, weddings