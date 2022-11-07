What TV Show Had a Really Bad Final Season? Here’s What People Said.
It’s always a bummer when you put a lot (and I mean A LOT) of time into a TV series you really enjoy…and then the final season turns out to be a real stinker.
But it happens all the time!
Let’s hear from people who went on the record about the TV shows they think had really bad final seasons.
1. Ruined.
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
The ending was so out of character for Sabrina that it ruined the show.”
2. Messed it up.
“K**ling Eve.
I still can’t believe how they messed up what was supposed to be an incredible show.
Okay, maybe the third season was also not the greatest, but the fourth really just…ruined it.”
3. The Bummer Bunch.
“I used to watch The Brady Bunch all the time with my family. One year, my uncle bought my sister the last season on DVD for her birthday, and we were all super excited to watch.
They decided the main family wasn’t good enough and brought in a cousin who starts living with them because his parents are traveling the world. And the little guy was just not funny and not a good actor. Poor cousin Oliver was doomed to fail from the start.
Also, they were canceled, so the finale wasn’t intended to be the actual finale. There was some stupid plot line involving hair dye, and the father hated the plot so much he refused to be part of the finale. This was the first episode either of the parents had not appeared in.
And to make matters worse, it was the oldest son’s high school graduation. Their only mention of Mike Brady was at the end when they’re happily celebrating Greg’s graduation, and Carol says, ‘Too bad your dad is on a business trip.'”
4. Fake and forced.
“New Girl.
The last season was so fake and forced.
It was just awkward.
Did they get a new director that changed the way everyone acted?”
5. Not the same.
“Orange Is the New Black.
It just wasn’t the same in that other prison building.”
6. Long-running show.
“Supernatural.
If all 15 seasons hadn’t happened, Dean would have d**d on a hunt gone wrong and Sam would have gotten a family and a white picket fence. With all 15 seasons of Supernatural happening, Dean d**d on a hunt gone wrong and Sam gets a family and a white picket fence.
Also, I’m still not over how they RUINED 11 YEARS OF BUILDUP WITH Season 15, Episode 18*.”
7. Not into the new cast.
“Criminal Minds.
I loved the whole series, but slowly, after most of the original cast was gone, it wasn’t the same.”
8. Rushed into it.
“Superstore.
Because it wasn’t supposed to end, and they had already filmed most of it when it was canceled, so everything was rushed, and they didn’t get to play out the story lines they wanted to.”
9. Sad!
“That ’70s Show.
We don’t talk about the last season. It never happened.”
10. Admit it.
“As much as it pains me to admit this…Gilmore Girls.
By the last season, it was new writers, and they just destroyed the last season.
And then, Amy Sherman-Palladino tried to fix it with A Year in the Life…”
11. Disappointing.
“While plenty of other shows have arguably worse last seasons, I would just like to mention that Battlestar Galactica’s finale was incredibly disappointing.
The heavy-handed religious hand waving and lack of payoff for the various mysteries that kept me engaged just soured that show for me so badly that I haven’t rewatched it since it originally aired.”
12. You knew this was coming…
“Game of Thrones had the entire world in its hands.
Everyone f**king talked about that bloody show back then.
But their last season was so bad no one talks about it. Massive fumble.”
