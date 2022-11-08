Woman Tailors Her Eyeshadow to the Frames of Her Glasses and the Internet Has Thoughts
Folks, if you’re looking for some new ideas when it comes to how you apply your makeup, look no further than a 22-year-old woman named Roni Ajai.
The young woman was frustrated that her eyeshadow wasn’t visible when she wore her glasses, so she decided to come up with her own method.
In this video, Ajai shows how she puts her eyeshadow on in the shape of her glasses.
@percievemepls #fyp #makeup #glassesproblems #percievemepls ♬ Cochise Do It Again Jersey Remix vmeshbeats docx – Varoon Ramesh
And here’s another video where Ajai really got colorful and creative.
@percievemepls this is possibly my favourite one #fyp #makeuptutorial #glassesmakeup #glassesproblems #eyeshadowlook #percievemepls ♬ original sound – allxmllr
Ajai said, “I was heading out to a concert with my friends and really wanted to look my best. I’d been scrolling on Pinterest, looking at makeup when I noticed an eyeshadow look similar to the shape of my glasses and then it just clicked. … I decided to trace the shape of my glasses and see what kind of effect it would have. Lo and behold, it turned out great!”
Here she showed viewers how you can also use her eyeshadow method if you wear glasses with BIG frames.
@percievemepls several ppl said they couldn’t do eyeshadow to fit their lenses because their glasses are too big…I beg to differ ! #fyp #blackgirlmakeup #glassesproblems #fairycore #percievemepls ♬ original sound – chroma
Folks who saw her videos on TikTok were pretty impressed by her work.
One viewer showed admiration for her skills.
And this person said WORK HARDER, NOT SMARTER.
And another TikTokker was inspired to try this out on their own face.
Nice work!
I think she’s inspired a whole lot of folks to do this!