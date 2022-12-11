11 Posts About People Who Are Totally Rude and Entitled
If you’ve been out to a restaurant or the grocery store lately, there’s no doubt that you’ve probably encountered some major jerks who are rude and entitled…for no reason at all.
It’s discouraging, but just keep in mind that there are more of US than there are of THEM, so keep your heads up and keep being positive!
But before you get on with your day, take a look at these 11 posts about these people who are totally ridiculous.
1. Extra SUV, anyone?
Come on!
Free SUV, not old, low mileage, good on gas from ChoosingBeggars
2. Oh, boy…
This doesn’t sound good…
Find me a place to stay in exchange for a transformed life from ChoosingBeggars
3. This isn’t Heinz!
Beggars shouldn’t be choosers.
4. Asking for a lot here…
But look at the pay!
5. Any takers on this one?
I don’t think so…
Don’t let people know how much I am underpaying them! from ChoosingBeggars
6. Uh uh.
Let’s try that again…
7. Anybody down for this?
I didn’t think so…
8. You get to pay this person!
To do everything for them!
Pay me $700/month to be my caretaker and handyman. from ChoosingBeggars
9. The wish list.
Some people…
Chia seeds are definitely a must have when the cupboards are empty from ChoosingBeggars
10. It’s not a joke!
But it sure sounds like one.
11. Who doesn’t like to LOSE money?
Good grief…
I’m building custom pcs for people on fb marketplace and I get this tool. from ChoosingBeggars