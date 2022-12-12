12 Funny Co-Workers Who Make Going to Work a Lot of Fun
We all know that work can be a real drag…
Things get stale, the routine gets old, and you keep searching for some kind of spark to make your day more interesting.
Well, we hope you’ll encounter these kids of co-workers sooner or later and they’ll brighten up your life.
Enjoy!
1. It’s up to you.
Choose wisely!
The lock on our bathroom door in the break room at work… from funny
2. They weren’t lying.
This is good!
A coworker said there was a walk-in fridge in the break room……wasn’t disappointed. from funny
3. People are gonna get freaked out!
Scary stuff…
There is a tile moved at work for some reason. It’s been moved for about two weeks. I decided to have fun with it! from funny
4. This is true.
That stuff hurts!
5. Inappropriate!
How immature!
My coworker brought vegetables in from his personal garden and left them on a few of our desks. from funny
6. A beautiful piece of art.
A masterpiece.
My coworker has a tendency to spill his cereal walking out of the kitchen in the morning and just leave it there. I made it modern art. from funny
7. What a bummer!
You’re gonna p**s people off!
It’s once again that time of the year where I prank my coworkers. Happy April Fools Day! from funny
8. This is epic!
We salute you!
My coworker decided to prank us, so we exacted our revenge from funny
9. Don’t try it!
Not good for you, FYI.
Sign on coworker’s toilet. I guess the dog likes drinking from the fountain of youth from funny
10. Scrambled cubes.
I hope you get to the bottom of this.
While I was away from my desk, one of my coworkers scrambled my cubes and left me a nice little drawing from funny
11. That’s gonna help.
You’ll be fine now!
After getting hit by a forklift twice in one week, my coworker started wearing protection. from funny
12. Nice and simple.
See ya later!