13 People Talk About Things That Started as Jokes but Are Now Taken Way Too Seriously
Hey, you never know how things will turn out…
So if you have a good idea that you think won’t be taken seriously, take your shot and see what happens!
Check out what folks on AskReddit had to say about things that started out as jokes but are now taken way too seriously.
1. Oh, boy…
“That science can’t explain why bumblebees can fly. It literally started as a joke among scientists.
Now some anti-scientific morons use it as an argument against science.”
2. Crazy stuff.
“Scientology.
Come on. He’s a sci-fi writer and now a bunch of people believe they have mendichloreans or some s**t in their blood making them do bad things.
Wow.”
3. Misunderstood.
“The Bechdel Test.
Not that the issue it raises shouldn’t be taken seriously, but people totally misunderstand that it was only supposed to highlight how absurd it is that so many movies fail to reach the very low bar it sets.
I’ve seen filmmakers brag at Comic-Cons and the like now about how their movies pass the Bechdel Test and it’s seen as a female character representation stamp of approval when it really just means it reached a satirically low bare minimum threshold originally created by a cartoonist.”
4. Yup.
“Celebrities becoming politicians.
After all this, I never want to be told I need experience for a job ever again.”
5. You see ’em everywhere.
“Truck Nuts.
They were a joke at first. Now they are a point of pride on emotional support trucks.”
6. Didn’t even think about it.
“Dogecoin.
I remember a Twitter post where someone asked the Dogecoin creator whether they thought about the environmental impact when creating this coin.
He replied saying he took 2 hours to create the cryptocurrency and did not consider anything.”
7. Good grief.
“Flat Earth.
My dad’s a flat earther and a bit of a hypocrite.
He’ll show me video evidence of his side but when I do the same it’s either propaganda or I gotta find/create my own verified source because you can’t trust everything on the internet.”
8. You better believe it.
“Those masculinity types, like Apha, Omega and Sigma male, etc.
Some people take this too seriously.”
9. Absurd.
“The schools having litter boxes in bathrooms thing.
The very idea that a litter box could be placed in a classroom with dozens of kids who all have cell phones and are social media addicts and there’s not a single photo or video of it is laughably absurd.”
10. Remember that one?
“School teachers telling us we won’t have calculators in our pockets.
Some nerds took that as a challenge.”
11. It’s not THAT bad.
“That stepping on a Lego is worse than any pain.
Like yea it hurts, but it’s not that bad unless you’ve never experienced pain before.”
12. USA!
“Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.
Literally started as a joke now it’s the American way.”
13. The whole cat thing.
“Schrodinger’s Cat was formulated as a thought experiment to illustrate how odd quantum mechanics is, not that the cat is actually both alive and d**d.”