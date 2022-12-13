13 People Who Had Too Much Drink and Should Have Put Their Phones Down
Are you the kind of person who whips out their phone after they’ve had a few drinks and starts texting friends, family members, and maybe even some of your exes?
That’s never a good idea!
You need to put that thing away until the next morning…or else you’re gonna end up texting some really stupid things like these folks did.
Let these posts scare you straight!
1. I love you, Doordash.
This is really beautiful…
my friend drunk texting the doordash driver i’m lmfao pic.twitter.com/XZtTYgM9FE
— ﾟ༺ dayna ✧*:･ﾟ (@SHRUG_EMOTICON2) February 8, 2021
2. Not even close.
That…didn’t go very well.
a facepalm-worthy drunk text of mine (down horribly) from facepalm
3. Blew it big time.
This is embarrassing.
Sent out a drunk text to my project peer last night and just found out Whatsapp won’t let you delete messages older than an hour from sadcringe
4. I hope you don’t get fired.
Good luck to you…
forgot to tell work I couldn't come in today so I decided to tell them last night when I was drunk 🙂 this is the text I thought was good 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Z9akbS3ZkM
— tara (@_t4w4_m4ccers) December 10, 2016
5. I’m just driving.
Still driving…
i checked my texts and ive been drunk texting one of my recent uber drivers pic.twitter.com/JHRh5V8g0g
— dubstep4dads (@dubstep4dads) July 3, 2018
6. Oh, Derrick.
This guy, I tell ya…
Drunk texts from Derrick never fail pic.twitter.com/z7wLgTZUwX
— kaylee (@kayleenarick) December 30, 2017
7. I wonder where they ended up.
They had quite a night!
20 Hilariously Stupid Drunk Texts That’ll Make You Realise You’re Not The Only One https://t.co/rOpJEumRn8 pic.twitter.com/24q9drPJl5
— Neha Shrivastav (@Neha_Social) February 3, 2018
8. Hello, Father…
I’m sure he appreciated this.
What happens when I drunk text my dad pic.twitter.com/RBF0SfpZUn
— liana (@lgoldss) May 4, 2016
9. And now let’s talk to Mother.
She knew you were wasted.
i drunk texted my mom pic.twitter.com/xhmio8lqNF
— kt (@katie_c26) October 20, 2017
10. Uh oh…
Things are about to get weird.
i drunk texted my mom again pic.twitter.com/spAXHol9dJ
— victoria ¨̮ (@toreeehhh) June 9, 2017
11. Maybe this is the only time they get answers.
Kind of a smart idea…
When companies text me when I’m drunk pic.twitter.com/rMyfDenAx2
— hlevi (@NuBletRokai) May 20, 2021
12. Don’t text ANYONE on New Year’s.
Never a good idea.
Don’t drunk text your mom on New Years….. she just told me about this 💀 pic.twitter.com/hsf17AFORx
— Keely (@keeleeloo) January 2, 2019
13. Big fan of your beans.
I’m sure they appreciated that.
last night i drunk texted heinz pic.twitter.com/tprDbPAjnn
— jordan (@jordan_mort) October 5, 2018