14 Posts From People With Serious “Entitled Boomer” Energy

Maybe when you’re the age of most Boomers now having a little extra energy is good – but not when you use it to go off about the world and Millennials and “kids today” on the internet.

These 15 Boomers definitely have too much time on their hands, and they’re spending it proving why younger generations have had enough.

14. Seems like apples to oranges.

Also they spelled TikTok wrong.

Condescending Boomer post… from facebookwins

13. I bet most of those emojis are laughing faces.

Because what on earth?

Religion fanatics Karen don’t let her kid have Pokemon​ cards. from FuckYouKaren

12. They were both working.

It’s not as if they were standing around texting!

Entitled Bitch in my town mad that ALDI wouldn’t open a 2nd Register *just* for her from EntitledBitch

11. That was quite a rant.

Impressive, really.

“Phone Zombies” from FuckYouKaren

10. Sure, they overslept.

But they also won and Olympic medal.

Yeah, go f**k yourself, Debra! from facebookwins

9. There is food without spices?

Only if you request it I bet.

Lord. third attempt at correct posting 😂 local Karen complaining about spice in food she ordered tonight from a local Turkish restaurant. from FuckYouKaren

8. I think you’ll be sorry you didn’t walk out.

I’m just saying.

Not even being fictional can save you from their wrath from FuckYouKaren

7. This is downright hilarious.

And sad in equal measure.

Give me back my $100 from FuckYouKaren

6. A safety issue?

Please, tell me more.

Boomer Karen making me glad I left my hometown. from FuckYouKaren

5. Not that she was looking for something free…

Not too convincing, eh?

Trader Joe’s Karen upset she isn’t entitled to free products from FuckYouKaren

4. Takes one to know one.

She knows that’s not a rule, right?

Oh no, she has to wait her turn? Lady in the local rants group from FuckYouKaren

3. Oh man, there’s two of them.

Now the first one feels validated.

Apparently you’re not allowed to walk on public streets anymore without having Karens call the local sheriff to run you out of town. from FuckYouKaren

2. That’s…what time they open?

I guess he can’t Google the hours before heading out.

New Aldi opened 2 days ago near me. Facebook people being Facebook people from mildlyinfuriating

1. Get your mind out of the gutter, Susan.

And what’s a furlong?

Don’t worry, this boomer won’t be around furlong. from FuckYouKaren

Seriously, spend more time in your garden, folks!

It’s so zen, and it seems like you could use that in your life.

