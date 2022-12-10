A Cashier Just Assumed This Woman Qualified For The Senior Discount
Discounts are generally good things, and the novelty of being “carded” to prove your age generally wears off somewhere in your 30s…and only then if you’re being carded to prove that you’re younger than you actually are.
If you’re over 55 there are tons of ways to save money out there, but a cashier assuming you’ve reached that ripe old age, well…it might sting a little, discount or not.
TikToker Jennifer (@gigi_dolleyes) can confirm after a cashier at Ross gave her a senior discount without a second thought.
Her video, which has amassed over 187,000 views, details how she didn’t think much about the discounted price until she looked at her receipt later and saw it listed in big, bold letters.
“He gave me the 55-plus Tuesday discount. 10%. I mean I’m not mad at it because hey, that’s $7.50 that I didn’t have to pay, but…he didn’t ask me my age.”
She asked her followers whether or not she looked 55, and the comments didn’t hold back.
“Yes, I’m sorry,” one said.
Another was from a cashier, though, who had a different take.
“I am a cashier and we are not allowed to ask customers their age!! It’s against the store’s policy!!! Who cares, what is wrong with 55?”
There were more than a few alternate theories offered, like this one…
“I think the younger generation automatically sees grey hair and thinks people are one step away from an assisted living home.”
@gigi_dolleyes
WTH!! getting old sucks #rossdressforless #seniordiscount #55plus #genxtiktok @Ross Dress for Less
That may be true, and you know what?
If you look good and feel good, who cares? I say take the money and run.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · @gigi_dolleyes, senior discount, woman unexpectedly gets senior discount