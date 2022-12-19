Can You Hear The Sweary Audio Illusion Hidden In “Toy Story 3” Where It Sounds Like Ken Drops The F Word?
Remember the good ol’ days when we could find something naughty hidden in just about every Disney movie that released on VHS?
Well, kids today might not have to suffer with no bad-word Easter eggs to find, because people are saying there’s a swear hidden in the audio of Toy Story 3.
It appears as if Ken drops the F-bomb, actually, though experts say it’s only an illusion.
It was first spotted by Kitty Feely on TikTok, and occurs during the scene where Ken is tied with ropes to a door. We think he says “oh Barbie,” but it does sound a lot like he’s saying “oh f**k.”
Which honestly, would be pretty understandable, given the situation.
Users have been sharing the clip and listening for themselves. Some of them hear one, some the other, and some people hear both.
Some think it calls to mind the McGurk effect, which is a phenomenon where your brain can be tricked into hearing different things based on the visual information you are perceiving at the time – and your brain can override what you hear with what you see, in some cases.
In the case of Toy Story, the sound is being overridden by what you’re expecting to hear, given the situation, and the interference in the clip contributes to the ease with which your brain makes the substitute.
Go have a listen for yourself; it’s the only way to know for sure.
