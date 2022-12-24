Chipotle Charged Woman $50 for Only Steak After the Restaurant Ran Out of Everything
I’m sure people spend $50 at Chipotle from time to time…but when you’re only ordering for one person?
That sounds a bit over the top!
But a woman shared a video on TikTok where she says she was charged $50 for bowls of only steak and tortillas after her mobile order got messed up because the restaurant was out of every other item.
Take a look at her video and what she had to say about this.
@diamondchanel.agbf They offered 1 meal replacement for this insult, 50 dollars worth of Chipotle and I don’t even eat Steak @chipotle Shame on you #Chipotle #foodtiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – Diamond Chanel
Folks who saw the video on TikTok shared their thoughts.
One person said,
“They should have cancelled that. That’s so dumb.”
But another person commented,
“They probably can’t. If you used a delivery service you would have to contact that service, or if you used the app you might need to contact corporate.”
And another viewer shared their own tale of Chipotle misery and said,
“One time I ordered a quesadilla and it came without cheese in it.”
What a bummer!
Well, I guess there’s a first time for everything, right…because that is a pretty crazy story!
