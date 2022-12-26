Costco Shopper Shows How Expensive Groceries Have Become in Canada
If you’re the person who does the grocery shopping for your house (or the budgeting or both) then there’s no way you could have missed how much prices have risen in the past couple of years.
That said, a picture (and a post) is worth a thousand words.
User Brittany Aucoin (@brittanyaucoin_) posted a picture of her Costco cart that contained a total of 6 items, claiming she’d spent nearly $140 for the paltry haul.
“I think I’m just going to quit eating. I just went to Costco. I bought chicken and ground beef, a box of fish, toilet paper, some Christmas chocolates, and chips. This was $140.”
Here’s the video…
@brittanyaucoin_ It’s actually paper towel but you get the point 😂 can anyone in Nova Scotia actually afford to live right now because I’m not sure wtf to do anymore???? 😫 #fyp #canada #novascotia #foodcosts ♬ original sound – Brittany Aucoin
Aucoin had the (literal) receipt showing that the total was $135.81 CAD ($101.38 in the US).
@brittanyaucoin_ Replying to @Rob just a big fat liar over here in Canada 🫶🏻 #fyp #foodcosts #canada #novascotia ♬ original sound – Brittany Aucoin
Others jumped in the comments, backing up the original poster’s claim that things in Nova Scotia are worse than bad.
“This is Nova Scotia; we are in a crisis and this is absolutely true!”
Plenty of folks in the comments claimed that that the receipts weren’t true, which Brittany posted this response to…
@brittanyaucoin_ Replying to @Jewish Jedi my comments are fired up 😂🔥🌶 #fyp #canada #novascotia #foodcosts ♬ оригинальный звук – zotov
Maybe this is going to be the push we all need to become vegetarians…or vegans, even, because the price for a gallon of milk or a carton of eggs is no joke, either.
