He Kept Teasing Her About Cooking Rotten Beans, So One Day She Figured She’d Stop Calling Him A Liar
by Trisha Leigh
I swear, one day men are going to learn not to talk smack to the person kind enough to make you dinner on a near-daily basis.
Then again, maybe not.
This kid’s mom was Mexican and loved making and eating bean dishes.
Mom takes pride in her beans recipes.
My mom is from Mexico and can make a lot of beans.
You can say my mom loves beans.
His father liked to “tease” her about the beans being rotten.
My dad used to make fun of my mom’s cooking. He would laugh and make fun of my mom’s beans.
Fried beans, oh they’re rotten?
Soup-y beans with pork rinds, oh they must be rotten?
Beans with salsa, oh they must be rotten?
So one day, they were.
One day. Mom buys us the children, pizza, but still makes beans for my dad.
He always bragged how Mexican he was because he would only eat traditional Mexican food if it was available.
“Hey. Why do these beans taste funny?”
My mom waited till he finished eating his beans.
“Because those were rotten beans. Now you do know what rotten beans taste like.”
Point made.
Dad ran to vomit.
All us kids laughed.
Dad never said anything my mom cooked was bad or rotten.
Does Reddit think she went too far?
The top commenter wants to give her a trophy.
But this person wonders how he couldn’t tell.
He should have just eaten the salad.
Sure, we’d all say that now.
If I had to read this, so do you.
I mean, play stupid games.
As long as she didn’t unalive him, I don’t see the issue.
