Is He Wrong for Asking His Friend to Move a Photo Because It Made His Wife Uncomfortable? People Responded.
Do you mind moving that photo? It’s making my wife uncomfortable…
Hmmm, I bet you’ve never heard that one before, have you?
I doubt it!
But it happened, folks!
And this guy wants to know if he was out of line for requesting this from a friend of his.
Read on to get all the details!
AITA for asking my friend to move a picture of him and his wife because it made my wife uncomfortable?
“Me (M32) and my wife, Dahlia (F28) lost our apartment 2 months ago and moved in with mom temporarily.
Issues began to arise between Dahlia and mom and I had to ask my friend, Anthony (M31) to let us move in til I get enough money to rent out. His wife was away visiting family and he agreed but even there, some issues started to arise.
Fyi, Dahlia is very shy around Anthony. She grew up in conservative home and so it’s understandable, but sometimes it can be a bit much I admit that!
For example, she freaked out when she accidently drank from his glass, she also once made a fuss when he passed by the guests room when she was lying down and the door was open. Thankfully, Anthony was super understanding and we were able to talk some of these issues out.
Last night, Dahlia was passing the hall and noticed a framed picture of Anthony and his wife kissing hanging on the wall. She told me about it and said it made her uncomfortable. She asked if I could speak to Anthony about it but he didn’t take it well.
He gave me a look when I spoke to him and said this was “bonkers” because first of all, his wife put it there. And second of all, the picture holds sentimental meaning to him and his wife and argued that it wasn’t some “explicit” picture of them, just a normal wedding kiss. We started arguing and he said that it wasn’t like it was hanging in the living room wall or a perfectly lit room.
I asked him to be a little more considerate because it’s not like I asked him to remove it completely, just move it elsewhere that Dahlia won’t reach or keep it off the wall til we leave. He said he was sorry but still refused. I explained how Dahlia was feeling but he said that again, he was sorry but would not move the picture. We argued some more and he said that it’s his house and that I was being pushy and kind of too comfortable to make such “demand” and be pushy still.
This morning, Dahlia refused to even come out of the room until the picture is moved. Anthony is refusing which makes it worse. Now I feel like I’m getting stuck between a rock and a hard place. Yes she might just be over reacting but I feel like this isn’t such a big ask for Anthony to decline and turn down. fwiw If it were me, I’d go the extra mile to make sure my guests are comfortable.
Anthony has been a friend of mine for 10 years. I wouldn’t have asked to move in with him if I didn’t have such strong bond with him. He himself constantly talks about all the things and situations I helped him out with and we are considered brothers.”
Take a look at what Reddit users said about this.
One person said this guy is an a**hole and his wife sounds like a problem.
Another individual said what they’d do if they were Anthony and these folks were in his house…
And this Reddit user said he’s an a**hole and his wife is BONKERS.
