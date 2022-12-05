Man Heard Eating Sour Candy Before Going to the Gym Is Good for You So He Gave It a Shot
People who enjoy working out are always on the lookout for how they can get an edge, work out harder, and get better results.
And some folks on TikTok are claiming that eating sour candy before your workout will give you more energy and make your workout better.
Some folks have claimed that eating sour candy makes their muscles bigger because they get filled with blood during the workout and others are saying it will make you sweat more while you exercise.
So a man named Christopher Hudspeth who enjoys sour candy AND hitting the gym took it upon himself to experiment and see if this method worked for him.
Hudspeth first ate sour candy before his leg day workout and he decided to try it in the morning because he says that morning workouts are the hardest for him.
He shared his numbers…and the numbers don’t lie.
Hudspeth worked out for 15 minutes longer on the day he ate the candy, burned more calories, and had a higher average heart rate during his workout.
Hudspeth then tried the experiment out on a day when he worked his shoulders.
Once again, Hudspeth’s numbers after he ate sour candy compared to when he did not showed him burning more calories, having a higher heart rate, and he worked out longer.
Hudspeth said about his experiment, “While I can’t say I felt a massively different “pump,” and I only saw a mild addition of sweat, the numbers are undeniable evidence in the pre-workout candy’s favor.”
And he added, “Unfortunately, I’m a sugar addict who lacks discipline, so I don’t trust myself to keep sour candy stashed in my car on a regular basis, but if you feel like you need a little boost, just know that it might be a handful of Sour Patch Kids away!”
It sounds like it might be worth a shot…so go ahead and try it out and see if it works for you!
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · candy, exercise, sour candy, the gym, top, working out