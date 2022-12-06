Non-Americans, What Do You Think All People in the America Have In Their Homes? People Responded.
Well, I think this is gonna be a heckuva lot of fun!
Because I love to hear what folks from other countries think about America!
It’s always pretty entertaining!
Are you ready to see what the rest of the world thinks of us?
Check out what AskReddit users had to say about this!
1. Can never have enough.
“So many sauces.
An entire refrigerator door with sauces.”
2. CHEESE.
“Just a literal block of cheese just chilling in the fridge.
I’m certain they woke up randomly at 3 am and go ‘Omg cheese sounds good right now.'”
3. Gotta love ’em.
“A dog.
And if you are even more American, you have more than one dog.”
4. What a country!
“Washer and dryer.
In my country almost everyone dries their laundry on a wire outside, so the concept of a dryer is baffling to me.
I only see them in American movies and TV shows.”
5. You’re right…
“Industrial quantities of soda
Blueberry breakfast pancake mix
Assorted boxes from Amazon
Dad’s ugly comfy chair
Coupons.”
6. I don’t know about all this.
“An outside porch. Basketball net. Basement. Walk in closet.
Top loader washing machine . Triangular college flag. Outside post box.
Bedroom window that teenagers come and go by at night. Front doors which aren’t locked.”
7. Protect your hands.
“Those oven mits.
Big gloves thing they wear when they handle hot things.”
8. USA! USA!
“Peanut butter, shoes indoors, garbage disposal, basement, Ranch dressing, bibles, top load washer, and an American flag.”
9. LOL.
“A box of wires to devices they haven’t used in 10 years.
Not sure what they go to and are too afraid that they might need one to throw them away.”
10. The jar.
“A dusty jar filled with coins (mostly 1¢ “pennies”).
And ask them why, because the replies are always humorous.”
11. Some good insight here.
“As a European married to American…
Peanut butter, dish washer, clothes dryer, gun, too many pillows on their beds, crazy amount of cereal and sauces, garbage disposal, so many ready to go baking mixes and meals, AC in every house.
Zip lock bag everything, plastic utensils and plates when you have parties, plastic straws for any drink in restaurants, so many plastic bags.”
12. What are they, though?
“Pop Tarts.
Whatever those are.
They always talk about Pop Tarts .”