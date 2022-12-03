Take A Look Inside This “Princess Cottage” Located In Disney’s Private Gated Community
For so many people, Disney properties are the happiest place on Earth – so, if you had the money (like, a lot of money), would you want to live there full time?
If so, you might want to keep an eye on properties for sale in Golden Oak, Walt Disney World’s gated community filled with amazing single family homes.
The 300 homes are situated just 4 miles from Disney’s Magic Kingdom, and range in size from 1800 square feet to 12,000 square feet.
They’re going to set you back for upwards of $10 million, give or take a few million.
Each of the eight neighborhoods were designed by Walt Disney Imagineering, and residents have access to pools, a fitness center, restaurants, and the Disney resorts. Their own country club includes private park tours and other VIP access to the Disney properties.
Christie Anne Cabrera, a Miami-based mother, travel blogger, and social media influencer, has a firsthand experience, as her parents own a home in the Cottages at Symphony Grove in Golden Oak.
Their home was inspired by Belle’s cottage in Beauty and the Beast, and the different designs include plenty of Disney-themed details and Easter eggs to find.
Their home contains over 50 hidden Mickey Mouses, which Cabrera says provides hours of fun for the grandkids during their visits.
@thetravelingred
Our Disney house has over 50 hidden Mickey’s… here are some of my favorites #disney #hiddenmickeys #disneyhouse #goldenoak #mickey #homedecor #fyp #fy
The French cottage design, complete with exposed wooden beams and other accents, is a vague homage, but upstairs, each of the rooms are clearly Disney-themed.
One has a quote from Beauty and the Beast above the bed, while another has Winnie the Pooh characters painted on the walls.
A third room was inspired by Bambi, and then there’s “Belle’s Reading Room” on the third floor.
Their guest suite connects to the home through an outdoor patio, and contains touches like a doorknob straight out of Alice in Wonderland.
They can see the nightly Magic Kingdom fireworks from the dock at Disney’s Fort Wilderness, and it’s clear that, for those who can afford it, living at the happiest place on earth is a once in a lifetime opportunity that’s impossible to pass up.
