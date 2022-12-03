The Black-naped Pheasant-pigeon Has Been Unseen Since The Late 19th Century. And It Just Reappeared.
In a world where it seems as if we hear about extinctions and endangered species all the time, it’s nice to know that sometimes animals that were thought to be gone put in a reappearance.
The animal in question is the Black-naped Pheasant-pigeon, which was first described more than 140 years ago. Recently, though, a team with the Search For Lost Birds caught footage of the bird on Fergusson Island.
It’s located in the D’Entrecasteaux Archipelago, off eastern Papua New Guinea.
The leader of the expedition, John C. Mittermeier, said it was quite the experience.
“After a month of searching, seeing those first photos of the Pheasant-pigeon felt like finding a unicorn. It is the kind of moment you dream about your entire life as a conservationist and birdwatcher.”
View this post on Instagram
Maybe it’s true that nothing is ever really lost forever.
But we should probably keep looking out for all the endangered species out there anyway, just in case.
Categories: ANIMALS
Tags: · animals thought to be extinct, Black-naped Pheasant-pigeon, Search For Lost Birds, top