This Woman Wants to Know if She’s a Jerk for Embarrassing Her Co-Worker
It makes sense that you might feel like a bit of an a**hole if you embarrassed someone at work…
But what if, deep down, you kind of feel like they deserved it?
That’s the dilemma this woman is having…read her story below and see what you think.
AITA for embarrassing our female co-worker?
“Both my husband and I work for a dispensary as co-owners and managers. He is inventory manager and I’m kitchen manager, though up until last month I was at a different shop. I recently got the transfer approval.
In our shop we only employ 11 people (3 women including me, 8 men). One of the women is the owner’s wife and she handles the finances and the other woman “Jen” handles the front end.
Now to be blunt here, Jen is a f**king s**ke show. Drop d**d gorgeous young lady and to be blunt again, all the men here drool over her. Probably my husband included. I mean, even I drool over her, let’s be honest. But she is also.. idk how to put it.. she runs through the men here.
She has already “dated” or hooked up with 3 of them and recently her eyes went to my husband. I’m used to this type of behavior because my husband is also a solid 10 on a bad day. But she also knows he is married so there is definitely a disrespectful aspect of things there. However, she did NOT know that I was his wife until this morning.
So my husband came to me yesterday and was like “Listen, Jen has been trying to take breaks with me and she often gets in to my truck without asking whenever she sees me sitting outside, asking that I s**ke her up and being flirty” (like touching his arms and legs type of s**t).
So I asked if he wanted me to handle it and he said “please, but don’t be rude about it” because he had already told her several times he was married and her only response is “Oh I already know that” and continues on her BS.
Well I knew his break was at 10 and I made a point to come out a few minutes later. I walk to the truck and low and behold, Jen is in the front seat. I hear my husband say “that’s my wife’s seat” and she just giggles and says she is keeping it warm.
Please note we are in our 30s and this girl is 23. So I go up to the window and say “thanks for keeping my seat warm but I’m here now”. She just scowls at me and says “we are kind of talking here”, so I go “yes, I see that and now I would like to speak to my husband” with a smile on my face. Her face drops and she gets out quickly.
Now the problem is that 3 of the guys were sitting there too and they immediately start laughing, which embarrassed her even more. The owners wife said I should have pulled Jen aside and said something versus embarrass her in front of everyone.
AITA? Apparently Jen and the owner’s wife are the only two who think so.”
Now let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
This reader said she’s NTA and asked why she hasn’t been fired yet…
Another reader also said she’s NTA and that this woman embarrassed herself.
And another Reddit user said she’s NTA and just talking to this woman obviously wasn’t going anywhere.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, co-workers, jobs, reddit, work, working