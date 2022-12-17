Tweets About Dogs That Will Make You Howl
I bet you love dogs, don’t you?
Of course you do, or else you wouldn’t be here with us today!
And since we know you’re a dog lover, we think you’ll also enjoy these tweets ABOUT dogs.
See what we did there?
Clever, huh?
Have a look for yourself!
1. Sounds like fun!
On second thought…
the fun part of pet ownership is that every now and then they'll start acting funny and the cure will either be that they need to take a dump or have a $3000 surgery and you just get to guess which one you're dealing with
— Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) October 20, 2022
2. Of course, I didn’t.
Uh oh…
*wife from the next room*
"I hope you haven't spent all your months wages on something expensive and unnecessary again"
Me: pic.twitter.com/tuK01s6jCa
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 22, 2022
3. Oh, right.
You should know this by now.
40% of my wife and I's conversations go like this:
me: what?
wife: i was talking to the dog
— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) October 4, 2022
4. Leave that dog alone!
How dare you?!?!
“I know you think you’re being funny, but honestly Dave, it’s just hurtful.” pic.twitter.com/L2bDsMvLPA
— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) August 26, 2022
5. Over and over again.
It’s an endless cycle.
90% of dog ownership is telling your dog you’re not letting them out because you just let them out and then letting them out
— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) October 16, 2022
6. The holy man.
Hey, it looks good on him.
My mom decided to buy a pope costume for the dog 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5QgRKHJ3OG
— kimchi 🐉 (@PandaKushh) October 15, 2016
7. Good to know.
You don’t see that every day.
From the dog’s medical chart: pic.twitter.com/ZYlaxjEZQq
— DogsOfKFF (@KffDogs) September 22, 2022
8. Ummm, yes, I do.
Is this clear enough?
them: u let ur dog on the furniture???? 😮
my dog: pic.twitter.com/3ZKdH15CzZ
— Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) June 6, 2021
9. What did you do this time?
He seems pretty mad…
Not my dog packing my suitcase! He sick of me fr 😔 pic.twitter.com/M5B8VESNIK
— kakyoin’s cherry (@blackisms) May 10, 2021
10. Yeah, pretty much.
I agree 100%!
When someone tells me they aren't a dog person, all I hear is blah, blah, blah, I'm a psychopath.
— Stacey (@skittle624) June 20, 2017
11. Are you comfortable?
Seems like he’s having a great time.
Took the dog bed outside, so my dog could enjoy the weather in comfort.
My dog. pic.twitter.com/33znffI4wa
— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) October 10, 2022
12. Made a new friend!
Well, isn’t that cute?
LEFT MY DOG OUTSIDE FOR 30 MINUTES AND THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/0N03eiQFnW
— candyce (@candycemegan) September 15, 2016
13. The call of the wild.
Really proud of himself.
My dog proudly presented me with my own half eaten sock like a trophy of what a mighty hunter he is.
— Stone (@StoneAgeRadio13) October 26, 2022
14. I love this!
You want one of your own, don’t you?!?!
my mom got me a cardboard cutout of my dog to take with me to college 😂 pic.twitter.com/ejyLnHEujI
— oski (@oski_fps) August 18, 2016