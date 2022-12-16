Waffle House Employee Calls Out Customers Who Barely Tipped Her After She Stayed Late
It’s no secret that a lot of servers out there get the shaft in a major way when it comes to the tips they receive.
And a woman posted a video on TikTok where she blew off some steam because she stuck around for 45 extra minutes at her job at Waffle House to take care of a group of young customers and they only tipped her $1.25.
In a viral TikTok video, a Waffle House employee says how she worked 45 minutes of overtime just to be tipped a measly $1.25.
See what she had to say in her video.
@_she_soul_suite_ These are my personal opinions #fawkdemkids ♬ original sound – Cloey Mae
That’s bogus! And here’s how people reacted.
One person who saw the video said,
“I tip $5 minimum no matter what. So sad people don’t tip.”
And another added,
“I was taught to ALWAYS tip half of whatever the check is. out of respect.”
One viewer commented,
“Hell no girl. Someone gave me penny one time an I served them good as well I went out there gave it back an told them they needed more than I did. SMH.”
Another TikTokker shared their own bad tipping experience and said,
“I work first shift and about 2:50 a 7 top sat in my section I waited on them gave them great service even and they didn’t leave me a d**n dime.”
And this viewer had some words of wisdom:
“I was taught if you can’t afford to tip you can’t afford to eat out. I live by that.”
And one person said,
“I feel this I had a family at my job the other day that left me $5 on a $108 bill…if you can’t afford to tip then go to McDonald’s.”
Amen to that!
Tip your servers, people!
It’s the right thing to do…
