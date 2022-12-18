What’s Good About Your Country? Here’s What Folks in America Had to Say.
Are you ready for a good, old-fashioned love fest that revolves all around the USA?
Then you’re in the right place!
Because AskReddit users were nice enough to open up about what they think are the GOOD things about America.
Take a look at what they had to say.
1. Great stuff!
“The Smithsonian Institution. It’s 20+ museums (and a zoo), all for free, in Washington DC/NYC/VA, run by the government.”
2. We should be thankful for them.
“I’m so thankful for libraries and librarians. I did do a lot of reading as a kid, but I stayed at the library from open to close, except for meals, a lot of days just to have a quiet place. Librarians would let me sleep and wouldn’t ever wake me until they had to at closing if I slept that long. I think a lot that libraries are one thing I’d invest a ton in if I won the lottery.”
3. Whatever you want!
“I can literally see every type of climate without leaving the country.
We have everything: deserts, forests, swamps, mountains, tropical, etc.”
4. We’re #1!
“Culture is our biggest export.
Music, entertainment, and other forms of American art are the most popular in the entire world.”
5. Melting pot.
“The diversity.
I’m a Texan, and just today there was a man and his wife set up outside the grocery store selling barbecue.
Men, women, White, Black, Asian, Middle Eastern, all standing in line, laughing, talking, kids running around. Just picking up some slow smoked brisket, ribs, and links to take home.”
6. We got a lot.
“Baseball is amazing!
Also, theme parks are awesome, shopping is crazy; San Diego is amazing, Boston is wicked awesome, Chicago is f**king awesome, Buffalo wings are phenomenal, the Grand Canyon is amazing, Las Vegas is great and North Carolina is beautiful.
Americans are friendly and loud and fun and I enjoy them.”
7. All of it is amazing.
“Not just the big national parks, but the entire National Parks Service.
Parks, monuments, trails, seashores, lakeshores, recreation areas, historical parks, historical sites, and more.”
8. Drink up!
“I had a coworker who traveled with me to the Pacific Northwest from France and he was absolutely blown away by the beer culture there.
Budweiser and Coors are NOT all we have to offer. There are tens of thousands of microbrews and even in smaller towns you can often find a good taphouse to try the local stuff, often with 20 or more beers on tap.”
9. You know it!
“Amazing highway system.
You can drive from Boston to Seattle on essentially one road (I-90).”
10. Reinvent yourself.
“There’s red tape & BS, but you still can work in any industry you want in the US.
You can also switch career paths and start over at any time.”
11. Say whatever you want to say.
“The fact that I can p**s and moan about and criticize the government and/or president and not fear (official) retribution.”
12. Do it your way.
“While this may not apply to any given American person or town, our culture is not rigid or uptight at all.
There’s very little consequence in doing things drastically different from your neighbors, and there’s not much broad expectation to conform to “how things are done.”
Someone might judge you but that’s just, like, their opinion, man. While I don’t think this is necessarily uniquely American, it’s definitely not universal.”