Why One Woman Says You Should Never Pay Full Price At Target
With the way prices are shooting up, I think everyone is looking for ways to save money these days – but figuring out all of the tricks and ins and outs can often be time consuming, too.
After a woman posted how much she spent on just a few items at Target, though, TikToker Amber (@amber.coupons) decided it was her duty to help.
“You should never spend that much at Target. I will show you how to coupon at target and spend a quarter of that.”
She offers advice like rebate apps, in-app discounts on the Target app, and strategic couponing as valid options for taking a good chunk off your bill.
Many people in the comments agreed that no one should be shopping at Target without using the app, and this person emphasized you should always check it before you go shopping.
“I only paid $30 on an entire weeks worth of food yesterday hehe just look at the app before u leave ur house!”
Many, like this person, took issue with all of the tricks and excess required to make couponing work.
“My issue is the excess. I don’t have the space for 15 Spray n Washes, even if I get them for free.”
Amber says that you only need to use the deals for items you’ll use, and that you could always give away the ones you won’t.
She also says that although couponing can be daunting at first, sticking a toe in the waters one deal at a time can make it less so.
When it comes to Target specifically, she says not to sleep on the gift card deals combined with other promotions.
“Stack the gift card promotions with the coupons offered on the Target circle app. The gift card promotions allow you to use manufacturers coupons to lower your out of pocket cost.”
If you’re looking for ways to save money in this brave new world and think couponing might be for you, follow Amber and other couponers on TikTok for more tips!
