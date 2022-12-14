Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Making 4 Eggs Instead of the 2 That Her Husband Demanded
I think we can probably all agree right off the bat that this doesn’t sound like a very good situation.
I mean, if someone has to ask the fine folks on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page if they’re wrong for cooking 4 eggs instead of 2, it sounds like there are some serious issues going on in this marriage.
But let’s get all the details before we make up our minds.
Check out her story below.
AITA for scrambling 4 eggs instead of 2 like my husband wanted?
“I’m a SAHM with 2 kids (8, 10) their dad is the sole income earner in the house.
He’s responsible for bills and groceries and recently, he’s been tightening the grip on expenses and would get mad over little things I do. Like do laundry twice a week (because kids) or use more cleaning products than I usually do.
Yesterday, I was making breakfast for him and the kids and used 4 eggs to make scrambled eggs. He came to the table and found out that I had used 4 and started lashing out at me calling me irresponsible for not using 2 eggs instead. I called him unreasonable because 2 egg when it was the 4 of us?
The kids wouldn’t get enough. He yelled saying that I should keep in mind that he’s the one who’s expected to pay for all of that and will have to worry if we run out of groceries. I got upset and lost my appetite. I told him he could have the whole thing but he called me childish and immature for “sulking” when he was just being honest and straightforward with me.
I ended up having just coffee for breakfast and he left for work without speaking to me.
AITA for using 4 eggs instead of 2 so the whole family could eat?”
Now check out what Reddit users had to say about this.
One individual said she’s NTA and they offered up an explanation for what might be going on here..
Another person agreed and said maybe he doesn’t know how to break some news to her.
And this Reddit user said it sounds like her husband is really stressed out…but this is pretty ridiculous.
