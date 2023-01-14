14 Parents Admit To Truly Hilarious Mistakes
If there’s one thing no one is prepared for before they become a parent, it’s just how often you will screw up – and how truly awful you will feel about it, too.
As with everything in life, laughter is the best medicine, though, and these 14 parents just couldn’t help but laugh.
14. That’s a disappointing moment.
I wonder what happened?
My dad spent all summer growing this watermelon only for it to be just rind and seeds. from mildlyinfuriating
13. Bless his heart.
He just kept plugging away.
My dad attempting to ask my mom if she wants hamburgers or an eye of round for dinner from oldpeoplefacebook
12. I mean it worked, right?
Going old school/new school here!
The picture I get when my mom is having issues with her phone. from funny
11. Oh, man, those things are awesome, too.
I hope she offered to replace it!
My Mom is staying with us this week for thanksgiving. She wanted to make tea but instead of asking for help with the electric kettle she microwaved my chargeable self heating mug and caught it on fire. from mildlyinfuriating
10. More people should pin this reminder.
Go ahead and tattoo it on your brain.
This is pinned above my dad’s computer to remind him not to call coworkers stupid from funny
9. It’s like talking to a Viking.
Which, that analogy is probably not that far off.
The way my dad “answered” my questions from mildlyinfuriating
8. Has a more “dad” note ever been written?
I challenge you to find one.
7. That’s probably no longer relevant.
It is oddly adorable, though.
My mom has had this newspaper clipping pinned to the cork board in her kitchen since I was 12. I am now 26. from funny
6. I guess it works.
Isn’t that all that matters?
My Dads phone. He says he doesn’t want to scratch it…. from mildlyinfuriating
5. This feels super gross to me.
Anyone else?
4. You say mistake, I say creative.
Potato, pohtato.
My parents threw me a belated birthday party at their house, and my Mom was confident she had the correct candles before I showed up. from funny
3. Are you supposed to paint a microwave?
Asking because I honestly never thought about it before.
2. Of course no one told her.
They’re not going to pay for their own Netflix accounts.
My mom thought this would delete her Netflix account. It’s been this way for TWO YEARS 😂 from funny
1. He’s definitely going to hear about that for a long time.
At least as long as the eggs were in the freezer.
My step dad keeps forgetting to take the boiled eggs out of the freezer when they’ve cooled down from mildlyinfuriating
Y’all, I’m probably laughing harder than I should me.
Because this time, these didn’t happen to me.
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · funny parent mistakes, funny parents, parents who have to laugh at their mistakes