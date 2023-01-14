14 People Share Their Main Goals in Life
1. Comfort.
“To live alone comfortably without worry of finances and without having toxic family ruin my mental health.”
2. Sad story.
“To be able to take care of my wife (Alzheimer’s) and give her the best life possible.
It’s early stage but getting worse.”
3. I like it!
“I want to live in a comfortable place with enough room to host a D&D game, get married, and not have to worry about paying the bills.”
4. Good luck!
“Travel around the world.
I’m making my first international trip this summer to either Japan or Amsterdam.”
5. Good stuff.
“I’m 40. I’ve crushed so many goals. Fell short on others.
Now all my focus is on being a good husband, being a good father, being healthy, and retiring at 55.”
6. What all parents want.
“For both my young children to be independently functioning, stable, and resilient adults.”
7. Bliss!
“Trying to live every day as blissed out as possible!
All our actions, food decisions, when to wake up on weekends, sports, hobbies, holidays etc, are there to make us happy. We give the responseability about our happines in actions or sometimes to someone else.
If you manage to be happy by yourself, blissed out or whatever you call it, simply by sitting still, you give yourself such a huge step and boost that your day vanishes like crazy.”
8. Quality time.
“To have as many years as I can possibly have with my husband.
We just hit 7 years and he just turned 40. He’s got an illness that is slowly k**ling him and we know we won’t have much time together.
There is no cure.”
9. Time to retire.
“Accumulate as much wealth as possible as to never feel I could come back to working ever again.
Spending my life with my soul mate and try our best to make it together to 80 at least, in terms of health.”
10. Fun!
“After traveling the world, working all kinds of jobs, I want to open a bar, play vinyl music in there, serve beers and drinks, spread happiness and just talk to people and TAKE IT EASY!
This life just became way to hectic for me man, all this talking and lying. Enough is enough.”
11. Three things.
“Only ever wanted 3 things in life since I was 12.
A home of my own, to love and be loved, and to have a child of my own.”
12. Show me the money!
“Make as much money as I can while working as little as possible.
Hopefully meet someone special to fall in love with that makes all the drudgery and tedium of life feel finally worth it.”
13. Saving money.
“To put a little money away each day so that my son does not have to experience the financial hardships I did in my youth.
I’m not well off but did escape debt and I want to make sure my family gets a better start than me.”
14. Nice and simple.
“I want to have a good life.
I don’t care about money nor do I care about having expensive things just a good life, a roof under my head , enough clothes to wear, food and some good people around me.”
